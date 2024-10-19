Get Ready for Epic Adventures! 🎢✨

CA, US & World
Universal Orlando Resort has announced that its new theme park, Epic Universe, will open on May 22nd, just in time for Memorial Day weekend! With five immersive worlds, including the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Super Nintendo World, and How to Train Your Dragon, excitement is building.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 19, 2024
