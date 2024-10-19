CA, US & World
NASA's Historic Inspiration Space Shuttle Begins Journey for Restoration in Downey
Today, NASA's historic Inspiration Space Shuttle crew cabin and rocket thruster made its way through the streets of Downey, near Los Angeles, as part of its journey to restoration. The shuttle, the first ever built, is moving from a storage facility to a new building at the Columbia Memorial Space Center, set to open in 2026.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 19, 2024
NASAInspiration Space ShuttlerestorationDowneyColumbia Memorial Space Centerhistoric shuttlerocket thrusterLos Angelesspace exploration2026 opening
