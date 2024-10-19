CA, US & World
Pasadena Crossing Guard Spreads Joy and Kindness in the Community
Meet Betty Miller, a 74-year-old crossing guard in Pasadena who brightens the day of parents and students with her joyful spirit and dance moves. Known for her contagious happiness, Betty not only helps children cross the street safely but also gives rides to moms in need when the bus is late, embodying the spirit of kindness in her community.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 19, 2024
