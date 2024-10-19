Your SoCal Weather Briefing for Saturday, October 19, 2024!

You can expect another sunny day with below-normal high temperatures this afternoon in the middle-80s. Because of elevated dust and ash, an Air Quality Alert has been posted for a large area of Southern California -- including the Coachella Valley -- through this afternoon. The Valley will once again be under clear skies on Sunday with slightly warmer temps in the upper-80s. Because of some moisture above 30,000-feet, you can expect filtered sunshine on Monday with near-normal highs around 90°. @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings