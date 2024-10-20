Moderate Earthquakes Detected!

A 3.56 magnitude quake was detected at 5:32p Sunday evening under the Pacific Ocean 27-miles NE of San Clemente Island, 56-miles WNW of San Diego (33.058°N/117.962°W) at a depth of 700-feet. This occurred a little over an hour after a 3.1 quake was detected at 4:11p in the same general area at a depth of 3.44-miles. @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings