Your SoCal Weather Briefing for Sunday, October 20, 2024!
Like yesterday, the Coachella Valley will experience another sunny afternoon with slightly below normal high temperatures in the 80s. Aside from a few high clouds tomorrow, we'll see sunny skies and normal highs close to 90°. Next, highs will be running about five-degrees above average on Tuesday under lots of sunshine. We're watching what is left of Tropical Storm Nadine as it moves across the Yucatan Peninsula. As I posted on social media last Thursday, this clump of storms just may reform as a Tropical system over the Pacific. Although the system will fall apart, there is a chance moisture from former-Nadine could bring precipitation to the Southwest in a little over a week from today. Stay tuned! @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 20, 2024