Billy Crystal Stars in Dark Psychological Thriller, Before
Billy Crystal steps into a new role in Before, a psychological thriller that delves into grief and human connections. Crystal plays Eli, a child psychiatrist haunted by visions of his late wife and drawn to a troubled boy who appears mysteriously. Co-starring Judith Light and Jaeden Martell, the series promises unexpected twists.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 21, 2024
