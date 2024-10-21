Friday Night Lights
Coachella Valley beats Twentynine Palms at home
It was a busy night in the backfield for the Coachella Valley Mighty Arabs. Star running back, Aaron Ramirez broke the all-time rushing touchdown record in the Coachella Valley with his 87th of his career. Ramirez would exit the game following the first period due to illness. Ivan Camargo would pick up the slack with five touchdowns of his own in a 55-18 victory over Twentynine Palms. Coachella Valley (6-2, 1-0) will travel to the high desert and take on Yucca Valley on Friday, 10/25.
October 21, 2024
