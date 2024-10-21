CA, US & World
Deadly Helicopter Crash in Houston Claims Four Lives, Including Child
Authorities are investigating a tragic helicopter crash in Houston that killed all four passengers, including a child. The helicopter struck a radio tower, causing a fiery explosion that spread across three blocks. Firefighters responded swiftly, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 21, 2024
