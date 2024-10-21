Local & Community

Desert Hand Car Wash Hosts Fundraiser to Support Palm Springs Police Officers Association

Desert Hand Car Wash in Palm Springs will host a fundraiser on Tuesday, October 22nd, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. to benefit the Palm Springs Police Officers Association. Police officers will hand dry cars, with 50% of proceeds supporting fallen first responders and special needs community members.

By: NBC Palm Springs

October 21, 2024

