Dodgers Head to World Series After Defeating Mets in Game 6
The Dodgers are headed to the World Series after beating the New York Mets 10-5 in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series. Fans celebrated the victory as the Dodgers prepare to face the Yankees. The series kicks off Friday at Dodger Stadium, with tickets starting around $1,000.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 21, 2024
