Firebirds win first game of the season on Friday in San Diego

The Coachella Valley Firebirds put themselves into the win column Friday night with a 6-5 win over the San Diego Gulls. Defenseman Cale Fleury recorded a natural hat trick (scoring three consecutive goals) and rookie goaltender Nikke Kokko earned his first AHL win. What looked like an easy victory in the third period, quickly evaporated when San Diego scored four goals in the final period, but the Firebirds dug deep and were able to finish it off. Congratulations to head coach Derek Laxdal on his first win.