Hundreds Evacuate as Wind-Driven Brush Fire Burns 13 Acres in Oakland Hills
A wind-driven brush fire in the Oakland Hills forced hundreds to evacuate over the weekend. Fire crews contained the 13-acre blaze, which damaged two homes. The quick response was a collaboration of multiple fire agencies.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 21, 2024
