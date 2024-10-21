CA, US & World

Hundreds Evacuate as Wind-Driven Brush Fire Burns 13 Acres in Oakland Hills

A wind-driven brush fire in the Oakland Hills forced hundreds to evacuate over the weekend. Fire crews contained the 13-acre blaze, which damaged two homes. The quick response was a collaboration of multiple fire agencies.

By: NBC Palm Springs

October 21, 2024

