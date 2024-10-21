Weather
It's AWEtumn, Folks!
Thanks to friend and photographer Dave Kallaway of WIFC-FM for sharing this amazing image of all the colors covering a side of Rib Mountain near my hometown in North Central Wisconsin. I guess you could also say it's unbeLEAFable! 🍁 Because we don't see much Fall foliage here in the Desert, I'll be showing-off Dave's NorWis pic to SoCal viewers on-the-air tomorrow. @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 21, 2024
WisconsinAutumnFallFoliageColorsOctober
