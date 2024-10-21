Local & Community
Know Before You Go: Major Construction Projects and Traffic Alerts in the Coachella Valley
Get ready for traffic delays as several major construction projects hit the Coachella Valley this week. From lane closures in Cathedral City to traffic signal repairs in Palm Desert, CV Sync Program Manager Chris Gunter gives you the info you need to avoid the worst congestion. Plus, it's National Teen Driver Safety Week—drive safe!
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 21, 2024
