LA Dodgers Advance to World Series After Victory Over New York Mets
The LA Dodgers secured their spot in the World Series by defeating the New York Mets 10-5 in Game 6 of the NLCS. Fans are excited as the Dodgers prepare to face the New York Yankees starting this Friday at Dodger Stadium, where ticket prices are steep, beginning at around $1,000. Meanwhile, Tom Brady is auctioning 47 items, including 27 watches valued up to $6 million.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 21, 2024
