NASA's SpaceX Crew-8 Mission Return to Earth Could Be Delayed

NASA's SpaceX Crew-8 mission may face a delayed return to Earth due to unfavorable weather conditions off Florida's coast. Officials are monitoring the situation closely, with a weather update meeting scheduled for tomorrow. They hope for undocking no later than Tuesday night if conditions improve.

By: NBC Palm Springs

October 21, 2024

