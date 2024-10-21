Local & Community
Over 2,000 Gather for 'Paint Out the Pink' Walk to Support Local Cancer Treatments
More than 2,000 participants joined the "Paint Out the Pink" walk to raise money for local cancer treatments. This year's event marked the 18th year and raised critical funds for the Desert Cancer Foundation.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 21, 2024
