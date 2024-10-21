Entertainment Report
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inducts 2024 Class; Disney Announces Board Chair Change
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame welcomed its 2024 inductees over the weekend, including Cher, Mary J. Blige, Ozzy Osbourne, and A Tribe Called Quest. This marks Osbourne's second induction. Meanwhile, Disney announced a change in its board chair for the fourth time in three years, with Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman set to replace Mark Parker in 2025. Gorman will also be responsible for finding a new CEO after Bob Iger's departure.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 21, 2024
