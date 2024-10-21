CA, US & World

VP Harris and Trump Ramp Up Campaign Efforts in Battleground States as Election Day Nears

With just over two weeks until Election Day, Vice President Harris and Donald Trump are making final pushes in key battleground states. Harris celebrated her birthday in Georgia while Trump held rallies in Pennsylvania, both aiming to sway early voters.

By: NBC Palm Springs

October 21, 2024

