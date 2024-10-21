Weather
Warm and Sunny Weather Continues in Coachella Valley as Temperatures Rise This Week
Expect warm and sunny conditions across the Coachella Valley this week, with highs near 90 today. Temperatures will rise to the upper 90s by midweek, and light winds will keep things calm. There's a slight chance of rain next week as a tropical system could bring moisture to Southern California.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 21, 2024
Coachella Valley weatherwarm and sunny forecastPalm Springs weatherhigh 90srising temperatureslight windstropical systempossible rain next week
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...