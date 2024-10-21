Xavier Prep battles for first win in league play

The Xavier Prep Saints' offense exploded for 35 points in a win over Palm Springs on Friday. King Pellum and TJ Bosley led the charge, and Joe Berry came in to replace Pellum to show the depth of the Saints' offense. Xavier Prep (3-4-1, 1-2) will travel to Rancho Mirage on Friday, 10/25. Palm Springs (3-5, 0-3) will host Palm Desert on Friday, 10/25.