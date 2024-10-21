Your SoCal Weather Briefing for Monday, October 21, 2024!

The Coachella Valley will see lots of sunshine this afternoon with a few wispy, high-altitude, fair-weather high clouds. Todays high temperatures will be very close to those mid-October seasonal highs of 90°. As an upper-level high pressure center builds to our Southwest, Valley temps will heat-up for the rest of the week. You can expect a sunny Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper-90s, filtered sunshine Thursday and Friday with peak heat in the middle-90s. @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings