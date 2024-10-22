An NBC Palm Springs Tropical Update: Kristy & Oscar!

Pacific Basin... • Kristy: With warm sea surface temperatures, low wind shear and abundant moisture, this Tropical Storm is expected to strengthen steadily to Cat-1 Hurricane status by tomorrow, a major Cat-3 system by Friday. An approaching frontal boundary will eventually turn Kristy to the Northwest on Friday, more Northerly by early next week. Atlantic Basin... • Oscar: The good news is that this Tropical Storm will continue to move away from Hurricane-battered Florida. Also -- because of wind shear and dry air -- Oscar will continue to weaken as it moves to the Northeast. This system will most likely bring rain and high surf to Bermuda and it moves to the West of the island from late-Wednesday into Thursday. @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings