Australian Woman Rescued After Getting Stuck Upside Down Between Boulders for Seven Hours
In a remarkable rescue, an Australian woman was stuck upside down between two boulders for seven hours after trying to retrieve her dropped phone. While on a walk with friends, she slipped face-first into the crevice. Her friends attempted to free her for an hour before calling emergency services. Rescuers worked tirelessly to remove large boulders and finally freed her, leaving her with only minor scratches and bruises. Unfortunately, her phone remains trapped between the rocks.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 22, 2024
Australian woman rescuestuck between bouldersemergency serviceshiking incidentminor injuriesphone retrievaloutdoor safety
