Dodgers legendary pitcher Fernando Valenzuela dies at 63

Tonight, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Major League Baseball announced the death of Fernando Valenzuela at the age of 63. The 1981 National League Cy Young winner and Rookie of the Year, pitched in the major leagues for 17 seasons. Winning one world championship. Valenzuela was the impetus behind "Fernandomania," and forged a bond between the team and the Latino community. Known for his screwball, the pitcher would move into the Spanish broadcasting booth for the Dodgers, where he has called games since 2003. The team retired his number 34 jersey in August 2023.