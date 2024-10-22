CA, US & World
Election Security Gains Focus in Kansas with Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail
Election security is a top priority for Kansas voters this year. According to Frank Sherman, the Johnson County elections commissioner, every ballot in Kansas includes a voter-verified paper audit trail, providing a physical copy to ensure transparency and security. Voting machines are not internet-connected, reducing hacking risks, and ballots are kept secure throughout the process.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 22, 2024
election securityKansasvoterverified paper audit trailJohnson CountyFrank Shermanelection transparencyballot securityvoting processvoter confidencerandom audits
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...