Election Security Gains Focus in Kansas with Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail

Election security is a top priority for Kansas voters this year. According to Frank Sherman, the Johnson County elections commissioner, every ballot in Kansas includes a voter-verified paper audit trail, providing a physical copy to ensure transparency and security. Voting machines are not internet-connected, reducing hacking risks, and ballots are kept secure throughout the process.

By: NBC Palm Springs

October 22, 2024

