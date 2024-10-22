CA, US & World
Federal Student Loan Payments Paused for 8 Million Borrowers Under New Biden Plan
Payments for around 8 million federal student loan borrowers will remain paused for at least six months under the Biden administration’s new Safe Plan. The plan faces legal challenges from Republicans, but the pause continues while the administration defends the initiative.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 22, 2024
student loansfederal loan paymentsBiden administrationSafe Planloan forgivenessUS Department of Educationlegal battlesstudent debtfederal court injunctionRepublicans
