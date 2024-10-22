Local & Community

Final Day to Register to Vote as College of the Desert Hosts Election Fair to Engage Gen Z

Yesterday marked the last day to register to vote by mail or online in California. The Social Justice Club at College of the Desert hosted an election fair, bringing together nine local politicians to connect with students. Gen Z voters, nearly 40 million strong, have the potential to significantly impact this election.

By: NBC Palm Springs

October 22, 2024

voter registrationCollege of the Desertelection fairGen Z voterslocal politiciansCaliforniaSocial Justice Clubpolitical engagementstudent voterscongressional elections
Link Copied To Clipboard!
advertisement placeholder
More Headlines>>>
Loading...