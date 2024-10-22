Local & Community
Final Day to Register to Vote as College of the Desert Hosts Election Fair to Engage Gen Z
Yesterday marked the last day to register to vote by mail or online in California. The Social Justice Club at College of the Desert hosted an election fair, bringing together nine local politicians to connect with students. Gen Z voters, nearly 40 million strong, have the potential to significantly impact this election.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 22, 2024
