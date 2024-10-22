Business, Finance & Tech
General Motors Projects Record Earnings Following Strong Q3 Performance
General Motors is poised for record earnings in 2024, reporting stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings of $3.4 billion. Revenue increased by over 10% to nearly $49 billion, significantly surpassing projections despite the costly United Auto Workers Union strike last year. As a result, GM has raised its earnings outlook for the remainder of the year.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 22, 2024
