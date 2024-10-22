NBC Palm Springs Sports Desk: College Basketball Exhibition, Firebirds Win, and Anticipated World Series

In this week’s NBC Palm Springs Sports Desk, Tim O'Brien shares exciting updates! The NBA kicks off tonight, but first, an exhibition game features the USC Trojans vs. Gonzaga at Acrisure Arena this Saturday, setting the stage for an action-packed month of college basketball. Meanwhile, the Coachella Valley Firebirds secured their first win of the season against San Diego and face off against the Ontario Reign this Friday. Plus, the highly anticipated World Series begins with star players like Mookie Betts and Aaron Judge. Tune in for more details and predictions!