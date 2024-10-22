New Report Shows Routine Vaccines Decline

Routine childhood vaccine uptake among US kindergarteners in public and private schools declined to less than 93% in the 2023-24 school year, down from 95% in 2019-20 and 93% in 2022-23. At the same time, exemptions rose to a record 3.3%, up from 3.0% and 2.6%, respectively. Mandy Gaither has more on the trend.