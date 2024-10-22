CA, US & World
Over 2,000 Mental Health Workers Strike at Southern California Kaiser Permanente Facilities
More than 2,000 unionized mental health workers in Southern California went on strike against Kaiser Permanente, demanding better pay, pensions, and staffing. Picketing took place across Los Angeles, San Diego, Anaheim, and Fontana. The National Union of Healthcare Workers cited a previous successful strike in Northern California. Negotiations with Kaiser continue, and Riverside County facilities remain unaffected.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 22, 2024
