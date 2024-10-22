CA, US & World
Palm Springs Police Department Receives $120,000 Grant for Enhanced Traffic Safety Initiatives
The Palm Springs Police Department has been awarded a $120,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety aimed at enhancing traffic enforcement and education. This funding will support initiatives designed to reduce road injuries and fatalities, including DUI checkpoints and speed enforcement, and will remain active until September of next year.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 22, 2024
Palm Springs Police Departmenttraffic enforcementgrantCalifornia Office of Traffic Safetyroad safetyDUI checkpointsspeed enforcementtraffic education
