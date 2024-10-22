Local & Community
Riverside County Offers Election Observer Tours for Upcoming Election Cycle
The Riverside County Registrar of Voters Office invites the public to participate in election observer tours, providing a unique opportunity to witness the election process from ballot filling to counting. Tours are available every Tuesday and Thursday, running through Election Day, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 22, 2024
