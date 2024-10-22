Sports
Shadow Hills High School Boosts Women's Wrestling Program with New Facility Investment
Women's wrestling is the fastest-growing high school sport, and Shadow Hills High School is leading the charge. The program has seen rapid success, winning CIF titles and earning scholarships for athletes. A new girls' wrestling facility is set to break ground soon, reflecting the sport's rising popularity.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 22, 2024
Shadow Hills High Schoolwomens wrestlingfastestgrowing sportCIF championsnew wrestling facilityhigh school sportsAgua Caliente CasinosNBC Palm Springs Sports Deskgirls in maledominated sportswrestling scholarships
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...