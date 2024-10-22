Business, Finance & Tech

Target Cuts Prices on Over 2,000 Items Ahead of Holiday Shopping Season

Target is slashing prices on more than 2,000 items, including home goods, beauty products, toys, and food, in preparation for the holiday shopping season. Discounts have already begun and will extend through December. This marks the second price-cutting initiative this year, following a May reduction that initially aimed to discount 5,000 items but ended up affecting 8,000. The new discounts aim to attract inflation-weary shoppers and have already helped boost customer spending after several challenging quarters for the retailer.

By: NBC Palm Springs

October 22, 2024

