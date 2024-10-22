Business, Finance & Tech
Wall Street Opens Lower as Dow Snaps 3-Day Win Streak Amid Rising Bond Yields
Stocks are set for a weaker open after the Dow fell nearly 350 points, ending a three-day rally. The S&P 500 slipped slightly, while the NASDAQ gained, boosted by NVIDIA's new high. Rising Treasury yields continue to pressure the markets.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 22, 2024
