Wall Street Opens Lower as Dow Snaps 3-Day Win Streak Amid Rising Bond Yields

Stocks are set for a weaker open after the Dow fell nearly 350 points, ending a three-day rally. The S&P 500 slipped slightly, while the NASDAQ gained, boosted by NVIDIA's new high. Rising Treasury yields continue to pressure the markets.

By: NBC Palm Springs

October 22, 2024

