Weather
Warm Days Ahead in Coachella Valley With Clear Skies and Above-Normal Temperatures
Clear skies dominate the Coachella Valley, with temperatures rising above normal this week. Expect highs in the mid to upper 90s, possibly hitting triple digits. A cool-down is forecast for late next week as temperatures may dip to the low 80s just in time for Halloween.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 22, 2024
