Warm Weather Continues in the Coachella Valley with Cooler Days Ahead

Happy Tuesday! Today brings a clear day with a high of 95°F in the Coachella Valley, above average for this time of year. Enjoy a beautiful sunset tonight, but expect high clouds to return by Thursday. Cooler temperatures are forecasted for next week, with highs dropping to the low 80s. Overnight temperatures will be in the 60s, so grab a light jacket for evening strolls. Winds will remain calm, except for Whitewater, where they may pick up to the teens.