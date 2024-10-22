Your SoCal Weather Briefing for Tuesday, October 22, 2024!

The Coachella Valley will be under cloud-free conditions today with slightly above normal high temperatures in the middle-90s. The hottest day this week will occur tomorrow as our highs come very close to 100°. Wednesday's skies will be clear with middle-of-the-day relative humidity close to 10%. Next, Valley highs hang around the middle-90s the rest of the week. Cooler weather moves into the Valley for the week leading-up to Halloween! @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings