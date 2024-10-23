Aidan Turner and Nafessa Williams Talk Sexy, Funny "Rivals"

"Rivals" is the super-sexy and super-funny Hulu TV series and is based on the 1988 Jilly Cooper novel of the same name. It stars David Tennant, Aidan Turner, Katherine Parkinson, Lisa McGrillis, Alex Hassell, Emily Atack, Nafessa Williams, and Danny Dyer. Set in the fictional English county of Rutshire, Hassell is Rupert Campbell-Black who’s having a rivalry with Tennant’s Lord Tony Baddingham and how it affects the world of the Corinium television station. I spent some time with Turner who stars as newscaster Declan O’Hara and Williams who plays super-producer Cameron Cook. "Rivals" is now streaming on Hulu.