Another Storm To Hit Florida?!?!?!

Okay... let me begin with informing you that this forecast data was just now updated from the long-range Global Forecast System. But -- because this outlook is *so* far in the future (two-weeks) -- changes are inevitable. I just thought I should share it with you. According to this data, a Tropical Storm may form near Jamaica around November 1, cross Western Cuba on November 4 as a Hurricane, then move Northward into the Gulf of Mexico, just a few hundred-miles West of Key West on November 5. This particular scenario has a possible Hurricane making landfall in the Big Bend area of Florida on November 6... eerily similar to Helene in late-September. I pray this forecast will change when I return to check the data over the next few days... and, I know it will. Remember -- just yesterday -- the GFS had this possible Hurricane just to the East of Jacksonville on November 5. Stay tuned! @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings