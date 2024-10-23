Weather
Clear Skies and Warm Temperatures for Agua Caliente Casino Area This Week
The Agua Caliente Casino area enjoys clear skies and plenty of sunshine today, with temperatures reaching a high of 96°F. A few high clouds are expected tomorrow, but the region will remain dry and warm with highs in the mid-90s for the rest of the week. A cooling trend is anticipated next week, with temperatures dropping to the upper 70s by Wednesday.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 23, 2024
Agua Caliente Casinoweather updateclear skieswarm temperaturestropical stormforecastcooling trendCoachella Valley
