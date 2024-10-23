Desert Entertainment with Tod
Comedy Legend Bruce Vilanch Joins Tod Macofsky on Desert Entertainment—Catch His Show at Oscars in Palm Springs!
Catch legendary comedic writer and six-time Emmy winner Bruce Vilanch on Desert Entertainment as he shares stories from his career working with icons like Bette Midler and Richard Pryor. Bruce will perform his new show at Oscars in Palm Springs this Friday, October 25th. Doors open at 5 PM, with the show starting at 7 PM. Visit NBC Palm Springs for a chance to win 2 free tickets!
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 23, 2024
