DAP Health Opens Affordable Housing Complex in Palm Springs

DAP Health celebrated the grand opening of a new affordable housing complex in northern Palm Springs, featuring 61 units on the Sunrise Campus. The complex dedicates 30 units for rapid rehousing of individuals experiencing homelessness and another 30 units for those with chronic illnesses or low income. This initiative combines housing and healthcare access, promoting human rights and well-being for low-income residents. The project was made possible by a $2.5 million grant from Desert Care Network.