LeBron and son Bronny James make NBA history in Lakers' season opener
In a groundbreaking event for the NBA, LeBron James and his son, Bronny, made history as the first father-son duo to play together in a regular season game during the Los Angeles Lakers' season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Bronny, 22, debuted with four minutes left in the second quarter, playing for about 2.5 minutes. After the game, both expressed their pride and excitement about this historic milestone while focusing on their team’s performance. Bronny was selected 55th overall by the Lakers in the 2024 NBA Draft.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 23, 2024
