McDonalds E.Coli Outbreak Kills One and Sickens Many Others
Health officials are investigating an E. Coli outbreak linked to quarter pounders sold at McDonald's in multiple states. According to the centers for disease control and prevention the first case occurred on September 27th. At least 49 people in 10 states have been sickened and one person has died. Ten people have been hospitalized, including a child. McDonald's has pulled quarter pounders from its restaurants in affected states.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 23, 2024
