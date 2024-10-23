New Prime Video Comedy Spotlights Immigrant Experience

Vijal Patel created a super-funny and endearing comedy based on his own immigrant experience in Amazon Prime Video’s "The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh." It follows "the Pradeep family and the events of their life in America after moving from India. As told through hilarious (and often conflicting) flashbacks from an interrogation room, the Pradeeps quickly find themselves embroiled—romantically, personally, and professionally—with a polar-opposite neighborhood family, leading to a predicament with many surprising twists." I spent some time with Patel and cast to talk about his interest in creating the series, and the many ups and downs of being an immigrant. All eight episodes of "The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh" are now streaming on Prime Video.