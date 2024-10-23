Outrageous New Comedy Drama "Rivals" Now Streaming on Hulu

The new comedy-drama "Rivals" is now streaming on Hulu, offering a mix of humor, drama, and plenty of sass. Set in 1986, the film follows a journalist who juggles a serious job with the outrageous antics of the era. Cast members share insights into their characters, including a personal connection to family influences and the vibrant music that enhances the show. With its blend of wit and heart, "Rivals" promises to be both entertaining and memorable.